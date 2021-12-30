Blinken, French, German, UK counterparts reaffirm support for Ukraine: US State Dept

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed over the telephone with his French, German and UK counterparts coordination on Russia regarding the tensions with Ukraine as well as US concerns over Iran's nuclear program, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss," the release said on Wednesday. "They discussed the importance of continued coordination to deter any further Russian aggression against Ukraine... They reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."

The United States and Russia will hold talks on arms control and Ukraine on January 10. Negotiations on security guarantees with NATO are expected to take place on January 12 in Geneva, Switzerland. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor