Blinken, Israeli Defence Minister discuss efforts to de-escalate tensions in Gaza

Washington, Aug 10 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant earlier Saturday, India time, discussing ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

According to the US Department of State, Blinken reaffirmed Washington's ironclad commitment to Israel's security and discussed how escalation is in no party’s interest.

"The Secretary reiterated the urgent need to reach a ceasefire in Gaza that would secure the release of hostages, allow a surge of humanitarian assistance, and create the conditions for broader regional stability. He also underscored the importance of reaching a diplomatic resolution that allows both Israeli and Lebanese families to return to their homes," said US State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller.

On Friday, Israel also replied to Qatari, Egyptian and US mediators, saying that it will send a delegation to resume talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal on August 15.

"Following the proposal of the United States and the mediators, Israel will send on August 15 the negotiating delegation to a place to be determined, to summarize the details for the implementation of the framework," said the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement.

Cairo, Doha, and Washington mediated a week-long truce between Israel and Hamas that ended in late November 2023, which included a swap between Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages and more humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza.

As the conflict escalated, mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement have been unsuccessful, so far.

