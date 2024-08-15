Blinken sends wishes on I-Day, says US-India ties stronger than ever before

Washington, Aug 15 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended his congratulations to India on its 78th Independence Day, emphasising the strength of India-US bilateral cooperation in a statement released on Thursday.

"On this momentous day, we celebrate the rich and diverse history of the Indian people and the bright future of US-Indian relations. Our comprehensive global and strategic partnership is grounded in the deep bonds between our peoples, our economies, and built on the foundation of our shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and human dignity", Blinken said in a statement.

He also highlighted the rapidly expanding cooperation between the two nations, saying, "We continue to work together to advance our shared vision of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

Speaking on the US-India ties, Blinken said: "From climate and clean energy to defence and space technologies, US-Indian bilateral cooperation is more wide-ranging and stronger than ever before. I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and globally through the Indian diaspora, a joyous Independence Day".

PM Narendra Modi is also scheduled to hold a mass meeting with the Indian diaspora when he visits New York next month for the annual United Nations summit.

The meeting will be a celebration of the achievements of the Indian diaspora in the US and the people-to-people links between the US and India that are bringing the two nations closer.

PM Modi will be in New York for the week of high-level meetings at the United Nations from September 22 to 28, starting with the 'Summit of the Future'.

He is scheduled to address the General Assembly on September 26.

India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day, with this year's theme being "Viksit Bharat @ 2047," which highlights the government's ambition to make India a developed nation by the centenary of its independence.

PM Modi, in his I-Day speech, emphasised, "Viksit Bharat 2047 are not mere words, they are a reflection of the resolve and dreams of 140 crore people."

