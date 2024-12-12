Blinken to visit Turkey for talks on Syria's situation: Turkish foreign ministry

Istanbul, Dec 12 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Turkey on Friday for high-level talks on Syria's ongoing political upheaval following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Blinken is expected to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara to discuss Syria's transition and broader regional issues, including developments in Israel, Gaza, and Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported quoting a statement from the ministry.

The visit comes as Syria navigates a critical juncture, with a newly formed transitional government assuming power after al-Assad's departure to Russia for asylum.

Turkey has long expressed concerns over the role of Kurdish groups in Syria.

Ankara views the US-backed Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, which it has battled for decades.

Blinken's regional tour will also include a stop in Jordan, where he is expected to meet officials in Aqaba to build consensus on Syria's future and address other pressing issues across the Middle East, the US State Department said on Wednesday.

