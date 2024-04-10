"Bloodshed and suffering unbearable...doing everything we can": British PM Sunak raises Gaza in Eid message

London [UK], April 10 : Invoking the plight of Palestinian natives in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli military offensive against Hamas, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, while greeting the Muslims in the country and across the world on the occasion of Eid, said the bloodshed and suffering are 'unbearable'.

He added that his country was doing everything it could to help bring the conflict to an end and ensure that the hostages were released.

Sunak's invocation of the Israel-Hamas conflict during his Eid address served as a grim reminder to the war that has clocked over 6 months and counting, with little hope of a ceasefire on the horizon.

Wishing "Eid Mubarak to Muslims celebrating across the UK," Sunak, in a video message, thanked people from the community for their contribution across many fields in the nation.

"After the long month of fasting, I wish you all the joy of this festival that brings people together for thanks and reflection. And at this special time, I want to say an enormous thank you, not just for your contribution in so many different fields, from the NHS to business, politics and the armed forces, but for your generosity, hard work, commitment to service, and for your compassion to those in need," Sunak said in the personalised video that he shared on his official X handle.

Bringing up the prevailing situation in Gaza, the British PM said, "This year, I know many will be thinking particularly of those in Gaza. The bloodshed and suffering are unbearable."

"I want you to know we are doing everything we can to help bring the conflict to an end, ensure the hostages are released and get life-saving food, shelter and medical aid to civilians in Gaza," he added.

He said the UK was also working towards ensuring that the British Muslims felt secure in the country.

"Here in the UK also, we're working to make British Muslims feel secure and tackle sickening and utterly unacceptable hatred. That's why we've committed over £29 million every year for the next four years, to help protect the mosques, faith schools and community venues," Sunak said.

"But for now, as people gather together to pray and spend time visiting family and friends, I simply want to wish you and Muslims around the world a blessed and peaceful Eid," he added.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting, which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time.

It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it indicated the beginning of a new month.

Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar.

Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference.

