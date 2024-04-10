Bloody events in Gaza have left a bitter taste for Muslims: Khamenei

New Delhi, April 10 Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday said that the events in Gaza have left a bitter taste for Muslims around the world, media reports said.

“Bloody events in Gaza have left a bitter taste for Muslims around the world. They are attacking women, children and the elderly since Israel has failed to defeat Palestinian fighters,” Khamenei said during his Eid al-Fitr speech, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Iran’s supreme leader has also promised retaliation for the attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria.

He said that the “evil” regime must and will be punished for the consulate attack.

Iran's Vice President for Legal Affairs Mohammad Dehqan has said that the country would file a lawsuit against Israel for its deadly attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria.

On April 4, Iran said that Israel violated international law by attacking its consulate in Syria, killing 14 people.

