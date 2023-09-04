B’luru Tech Summit unveils dates for next three editions

Bengaluru, Sep 4 The dates for next three editions of Karnataka’s flagship event, Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) were announced by Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

Addressing a press meet, Minister Priyank Kharge said that the 26th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 2023) is scheduled to be held from November 29 – December 1 at the Bangalore Palace in Bengaluru. Dates for the next two editions were also announced: November 19-21 in both 2024 and 2025.

He said that the event dates for 2024 and 2025 were announced early to encourage international tech organisations to plan their participation well in advance.

He said that this is a testament to Karnataka’s continued commitment to the growth of the sector, while transcending national and international boundaries through collaborations.

“We take immense pride in highlighting that the State of Karnataka has consistently maintained a pioneering position in cutting-edge research, innovation, and technology,” Priyank Kharge said.

“This is possible due to close collaboration and interaction with esteemed industry stakeholders, research fraternity and by fostering the Start-up Ecosystem. Over the years we have established a strong bond with our Global Innovation Alliance Partner Countries. Our shared objective is to amplify the reputation of Brand Bengaluru.”

He said that the delegations from the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) partner nations are expected to participate in the event. Some of the confirmed countries include Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Austria as well as the EU.

He said that Senator Franziska Giffey, Senate Department for Economic Affairs, Energy and Public Enterprises, Berlin; Dr. Stephan Keller, Mayor of Düsseldorf, Germany; Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economy, Job Creation and Trade, Ontario, Canada will be addressing in the GIA Sessions.

