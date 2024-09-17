BNM Calls for Global Action on Balochistan human rights at Geneva Conference

Geneva [Switzerland], September 17 : The Baloch National Movement (BNM) launched the Fifth Balochistan International Conference in Geneva on Monday, coinciding with the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). The event is part of a series of activities organized by the BNM to highlight the ongoing human rights abuses in Balochistan and draw international focus to the region's political situation.

The conference featured speeches by notable human rights activists, political figures, and legal experts who addressed a wide array of concerns regarding the human rights violations in Balochistan. The Balochistan Post reported that the event aimed to garner support for the Baloch people and underscore their plight.

Speaking via video link, human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari focused on the alarming issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, drawing attention to the case of Rashid Hussain Baloch, who has been missing for six years. Despite clear evidence pointing to his transfer to Pakistan and subsequent disappearance, authorities continue to deny any involvement, Mazari said.

She added that the Baloch people's struggle for self-determination remains unresolved, and the state's denial of their identity has led to further hostility and distrust between the Baloch population and Pakistan.

Former British Labour MP John McDonnell also addressed the conference, calling for increased international pressure on Pakistan to tackle what he described as "severe human rights violations" in Balochistan.

He emphasized the need for global accountability, urging the international community to cease ignoring the situation in the region.

Italian journalist Francesca Marino, author of Balochistan: Bruised, Battered, and Bloodied, analysed the conflict and described the systematic repression faced by the Baloch people. She noted that the humanitarian crisis in Balochistan is severely underreported in global media. Researcher Jennifer Philippa Eggert spoke about the unique challenges Baloch women face amid the ongoing conflict, stressing the importance of international attention to gender-based violence in the region.

Naseer Dashti, a Baloch historian and author, expressed concern over Pakistan's use of the Fourth Schedule against Baloch activists, warning that such repressive measures would only escalate tensions. He urged an end to these policies, which disproportionately target the Baloch population.

BNM Chairman Naseem Baloch delivered a passionate address, outlining the immense struggles and suffering endured by the Baloch people. He reminded attendees that Balochistan was once an independent state and asserted that the Baloch resistance to Pakistani rule is morally and legally justified under international law. He further described Pakistan as a "terrorist state," accusing it of widespread human rights abuses, including collective punishment, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings. He referred to the existence of a 'Cemetery of Unknown Bodies' in Mastung, where victims of state violence are buried without identification.

Baloch also condemned China's role in Balochistan, accusing it of exploiting the region's natural resources through strategic projects, which he claimed have exacerbated the oppression of the Baloch people. He called for global solidarity, asserting that the struggle for Baloch independence is both against human rights abuses and for national sovereignty. "Our sacrifices will continue until we are free," he declared.

The conference, moderated by activists Niaz Zehri, Shalli Baloch, and Iman Baloch, is part of a larger series of events organized by the BNM in conjunction with the UNHRC session. On Tuesday, the BNM will hold a protest outside the United Nations office in Geneva, near the Broken Chair monument, to draw further attention to what they describe as "gross human rights violations" in Balochistan.

Additionally, a photo exhibition titled Frames of Balochistan: A Visual Journey of Beauty and Struggle will run from Tuesday to Wednesday. The exhibition will showcase the culture and resilience of the Baloch people while shedding light on the ongoing human rights crisis in the region.

