BNM chief Dr. Naseem Baloch condemns Pakistan's attack on Afghanistan, calls it a violation of international law and Afghan sovereignty

Berlin [Germany], October 20 : Dr Naseem Baloch, the Chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), vehemently criticised Pakistan's assault on neighbouring Afghanistan, asserting that they constitute a breach of international law and a disrespect to the dignity and honour of a free Afghanistan and its esteemed populace.

In a post shared by BNM on X, he noted that Pakistan had misjudged the situation by believing that the creation of the Taliban government in Afghanistan would render the Durand Line issue inconsequential and that Kabul's foreign policy would align entirely with Islamabad's interests.

However, the Afghan government has declined to allow Pakistan to interfere in its sovereign matters. He stated that these are the core reasons behind Pakistan's aggression towards a free, sovereign neighbouring nation. Still, the Afghan people mounted a historic defence and successfully repelled the attack.

"BNM believes this attack is a continuation of Pakistan's longstanding policy of meddling in Afghanistan's internal affairs, seeking to expand its influence through military aggression and manufactured conflicts, to keep Afghanistan unstable, weakened, and ultimately within Pakistan's sphere of control.

For decades, the Pakistani state has played a central role in plunging the Afghan homeland into continuous war, serving as a proxy and facilitator for foreign invaders", stated BNM's post.

The Baloch nation and organisation expressed their complete solidarity and support for the Afghan populace.

The people of Balochistan and Afghanistan share a common heritage, history, geography, culture, and a united struggle against a mutual adversary. No outside power should be allowed to undermine these connections or instigate hostility between these brotherly nations, as stated in the post.

According to the BNM chairman, this attack signifies the beginning of a new aggressive approach in the region, and he urged Pashtuns living under Pakistani governance to take Pakistan's provocations seriously.

He cautioned that this action is intrinsically linked to issues such as the genocide of Pashtuns, the ongoing instability in the Pashtun homeland, and the supremacy of the Punjabi military, as mentioned in the post.

