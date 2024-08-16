BNM holds awareness campaign in Dutch cities for Balochistan's independence

Amsterdam [Netherlands], August 16 : The Netherland and US chapters of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) on Thursday organised an awareness campaign in Amsterdam, the Hague, Rotterdam, Eindhoven, and several other cities.

The campaign by the BNM was intended to raise awareness about the history and ongoing struggle for Balochistan's independence from Pakistan, a statement by the BNM reported.

The campaign aimed to raise global awareness of August 11, when Balochistan gained independence from British rule and its government formally declared the region an independent nation separate from Pakistan.

The BNM during this campaign also distributed pamphlets and elaborated on the struggle of Balochistan during March 1948 when Pakistan forcibly occupied the land.

Since then, Pakistan has been committing atrocities against the Baloch community, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, violence against women and children, looting, and the dumping of thousands of mutilated bodies. Balochistan is currently facing severe state-led atrocities and widespread human rights violations., the BNM statement mentioned.

The pamphlet distributed by the BNM urges citizens of the world to speak out against the Pakistani occupation and the genocide of the Baloch people in Balochistan.

This solidarity will not only inspire the people of Balochistan but also contribute to international justice and the protection of human rights. By taking action, we can raise global awareness about the situation in Balochistan.

Previously, the United Kingdom chapter of BNM organised a rally in Trafalgar Square in London, condemning the atrocities committed by Pakistani security forces on peaceful protesters during the Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar, Mastung and Nushki.

Hundreds of participants joined the protest, including the local diaspora of Baloch and Sindh communities' provinces living abroad.

The protest focused on condemning the atrocities committed by Pakistani security forces during the Baloch Raji Muchi, as the crackdown resulted in the deaths of three protesters, numerous injuries, and widespread suffering.

The protest aimed to highlight the incidents of enforced disappearances of BYC workers and the ongoing road blockades built by Pakistani security forces to stop protestors from resisting their atrocities.

During the demonstration, participants demanded an end to the Gwadar siege and justice for victims of state-backed terrorism.

The protesters also called on the international community to take action against the ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan.

Addressing the protesters, the rally organisers condemned the Pakistani security forces' intolerable atrocities against peaceful and innocent people in Gwadar, Mastung, and Nushki.

