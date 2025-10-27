BNM holds protest in Busan against Pakistan's military actions in Zehri, highlights humanitarian crisis in Balochistan

Busan [South Korea], October 27 : The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised a demonstration in Nampo-dong, Busan, to protest the ongoing military encirclement in Zehri, Balochistan, and the aggressive actions of Pakistan in the area.

According to a statement from BNM, demonstrators handed out pamphlets in both English and Korean to raise awareness among the local community about the humanitarian crisis in Balochistan.

The protesters claimed that the Punjabi Army (referring to the Pakistan Army) is committing war crimes against the Baloch nation and stressed the importance of holding it accountable on an international scale. They displayed banners with messages such as "End Zehri Siege!", "Justice for Balochistan!", and "Stop Baloch Genocide!"

Furthermore, they showcased images of destroyed homes and mourning families from Zehri to increase understanding among the local populace, as noted in BNM's release.

According to the demonstrators, recent airstrikes conducted by the Pakistani military resulted in the deaths of over 20 civilians, including 10 children, while more than 50 young men have been forcibly disappeared.

They also described the humanitarian crisis in Zehri, pointing out critical shortages of food, water, and medical supplies, the conversion of hospitals into military facilities, and a complete curfew that restricts the movement of civilians.

Speakers at the demonstration stated, "Zehri is suffering, and the world cannot remain silent." They urged Amnesty International and other human rights organisations to act immediately and ensure humanitarian access to Zehri.

This protest in Busan was part of a series of demonstrations by the BNM globally, aimed at attracting international attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Zehri, as indicated in BNM's release.

Previously, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) held an awareness event outside the White House in the US, where activists distributed flyers highlighting human rights violations and deteriorating conditions in the Baloch region, specifically in Zehri, as reported in a post by BNM on X.

The campaign was led by Sami Baloch, President of BNM USA. During the gathering, representatives of BNM engaged with Ukrainian activists, providing updates on the latest developments in Balochistan.

They highlighted the continuing military aggression in the region and the worsening humanitarian crisis due to actions taken by Pakistan. Ukrainian activists showed their support for the Baloch people and shared thoughts on the universal struggle for freedom and justice, according to a post on X by BNM.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor