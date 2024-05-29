BNM holds protests in Germany, Netherlands over continuing adverse effects of Pakistan's nuclear tests in 1998

Amsterdam [Netherlands], May 29 : The Baloch National Movement held a protest in Germany and the Netherlands against Pakistan's nuclear tests in Balochistan in 1998, a statement by the BNM said on Wednesday.

The protestors raised concerns that the tests conducted in Balochistan at that time were not done keeping the security of the people of Balochistan in mind.

They stated that the people back home are still suffering from the adverse effects of the nuclear tests that were conducted in 1998.

Lateef, a Baloch individual living in the Netherlands said, "The nuclear test conducted in Chaghi mountain of Balochistan was a continuation of the genocidal policies by the occupying Pakistan. The effects of the radiation on the environment are still felt today. Pakistan has always maintained the continuity of the genocide for its military and economic needs. Not only the environment but human health has been adversely affected. These effects have resulted in an unexpected increase in soil and water, resulting in the spread of many deadly diseases.

"Severe repercussions are being suffered by locals even today, as they suffer several diseases like lung, liver, blood cancer, severe skin diseases and severely affected nervous system. Even newborn babies suffer from congenital diseases," he added,

Another protestor, Basit Zaheer emphasised that hundreds of people are suffering from incurable diseases after Pakistan's nuclear test in 1998

Basit Zaheer another protestor in Amsterdam stated, "Two hydrogen bombs were detonated by the occupiers of Balochistan. For 26 years we have been pleading, that hundreds of people are suffering from incurable diseases in the desert. Till today no crops grow there and there are no hospitals to detect if a patient suffers from a high level of radioactivity. Western feminists might not know how many unknown maternity problems have occurred due to this bomb. Environmentalists, who cry about global warming would also not know that this bomb was detonated near a wildlife national park."

Asif Baloch a member of the German chapter of BNM said, "Pakistan has no interest in what has happened to the Baloch nation, its land and its air. Despite, the international pressure the Pakistani army has continued to retain its ties with militants". Asif also urged that the international community must take its stand against the nuclear arming of Pakistan and ensure that a condition is laid on Pakistan's grants and donations to give up its nuclear capabilities. So that the people in Balochistan can remain in peace."

