BNM marks 16 years of Zakir Majeed's disappearance with protest outside UK PM's Office

London [UK], June 12 : The Baloch National Movement (BNM) held a demonstration outside the British Prime Minister's residence in London on Tuesday to commemorate the 16th anniversary of the enforced disappearance of Zakir Majeed Baloch, a prominent leader of the Baloch Students Organisation (Azad), according to The Balochistan Post report.

Protesters carried banners and posters reading "Release Zakir Majeed," "End Enforced Disappearances," and "Justice for the Forcibly Disappeared." The marchers urged the international community, particularly the United Nations and the UK government, to identify and respond to persistent human rights atrocities in Balochistan. They urged world powers to put pressure on Pakistan to ensure the safe return of forcefully disappeared people, TBP said.

Raj Bibi, Zakir Majeed's mother, spoke to the crowd about her experiences with loss and displacement. She said that after exhausting all options for justice in Pakistan, she was forced to seek asylum in the United Kingdom. "I did not come to the UK only for my son," she claimed. "I came to raise my voice for every Baloch who has been forcibly disappeared, and for all the mothers who are denied justice," according to a story published by TBP.

Other speakers during the protest emphasised the Pakistani government's continued persecution of Baloch individuals, claiming that these acts are motivated simply by their national identity, regardless of political ideas or affiliation. According to TBP, the protest aimed to raise global awareness about the Baloch people's persistent mistreatment.

BNM officials emphasized their unshakable opposition to enforced disappearances, condemning the practice as a serious violation of human rights. They emphasized that the Baloch people remain united in their demand for justice and accountability. "We will continue our struggle until Pakistan is held accountable and every disappeared Baloch individual is returned," a representative stated, according to the TBP report.

In addition to Raj Bibi, the protest featured speeches from BNM Junior Joint Secretary Hassan Dost Baloch, Foreign Secretary Faheem Baloch, Coordinator of the Foreign Department Niaz Baloch, and BNM UK Chapter President Master Manzoor Baloch. Each speaker condemned the continuing repression in Balochistan and appealed to British and international institutions to take immediate action, TBP reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor