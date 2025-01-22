BNM marks a year of resilience, sacrifice in Baloch struggle by honouring Shamsar martyrs

Panjgur (Balochistan) [Pakistan] January 22 : The Baloch National Movement (BNM) Panjgur Hankeen (Zone) held a commemorative ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the Shamsar tragedy. Party members and supporters attended the event, according to a post shared by BNM on X.

The speakers on this occasion recalled the Shamsar disaster and claimed that the Pakistan Army is continuously committing massive crimes against the Baloch people. People are slaughtered and forcibly disappeared every day. Ali Dost, son of Mahmood, also known as Chairman Dosta, and his whole family were martyred on January 18, 2024, in an airstrike in Shamsar by the Pakistan Army.

The airstrike claimed the lives of Chairman Dosta's wife, Shazia; his three-month-old son, Chirag; his five-year-old son, Babar; and his seven-year-old daughter, Hani Dost. Four members of a different family of Baloch activists, Farhad, Mahzeb, Mahikan, and Najma, were also slain in the same incident. This tragedy has been documented as the most unforgettable chapter of Pakistani crimes and Baloch sacrifices in the Baloch struggle.

According to a post on X shared by BNM, while addressing the participants, members of the BNM Central Committee stated that "this is an unprecedented incident in history where the enemy targeted and killed a Baloch nationalist political activist along with his entire family. The Baloch are making immense sacrifices, including their families, for their freedom but remain resolute and unwavering in their struggle".

BNM central committee continued, "Chairman Dosta was a dedicated national activist, a multidimensional and consistently active figure for the national movement. He lived with dignity and embraced martyrdom with dignity. He was a national activist whose organisational affiliation was with BNM, yet he always supported the activists of other organisations and never discriminated against them," according to the post.

BNM said that we are inspired and given courage by the sacrifices made by our country's martyrs. The sacrifices made by all Baloch martyrs shall always be remembered. We must promise to uphold the principles and deeds of the martyrs and to keep fighting for freedom until it is attained. Sacrifices bolster the movement and advance the cause of freedom.

Panjgur Hankeen, the BNM organiser, presided over the event, and speakers included members of the party central committee and government. Both revolutionary poetry and revolutionary songs were offered throughout the occasion, with revolutionary singers honouring the Baloch martyrs.

