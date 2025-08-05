BNM Netherlands Chapter highlights year of protests, campaigns, and diplomacy for Baloch cause

Amsterdam [Netherlands] August 5 : The Baloch National Movement (BNM) Netherlands Chapter convened its yearly meeting, during which it shared its annual performance summary.

As stated in a post by BNM on X, the report revealed that in the last year, the chapter persisted in its political and diplomatic initiatives on the global stage to increase awareness about the Baloch national struggle, instances of enforced disappearances, state repression, human rights abuses, and Pakistan's colonial rule over Balochistan. Throughout this time, numerous protests, seminars, study sessions, diplomatic discussions, and awareness campaigns were held.

The report highlighted that on July 31, a protest was staged in front of the International Court of Justice in The Hague to denounce the violence against participants of the Baloch Raaji Muchi. On August 11, pamphlets were distributed in various cities across the Netherlands to commemorate Balochistan's Independence Day from British rule, while on August 14, a meeting was conducted with the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague.

A protest was organised on August 30 to honour the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. Additionally, a series of study circles took place on September 7, 14, 21, 30, and October 5 and 19, according to the post.

From November 3 to 13, a campaign to raise awareness and distribute pamphlets was conducted in Utrecht to honour Baloch Martyrs, culminating in a seminar in The Hague on November 13 to observe Baloch Martyrs' Day.

An online series of study circles on "Constitution and Manifesto" was held from November 22 to 27. On December 10, to celebrate International Human Rights Day, a protest demonstration was arranged throughout the month.

The report also indicated that on January 15, a delegation from the chapter participated in the First Congress in Geneva, and on February 11, a meeting with Dutch parliamentarians was conducted to present a petition.

The chapter delegation was involved in the PTM Jirga on March 22 and partook in a three-day campaign in Geneva starting March 27. A protest demonstration was carried out in Amsterdam on April 4 against the arrest of BYC activists, and an awareness campaign in Utrecht against BYC arrests and the ongoing Baloch genocide was organised on April 19.

In May, photo exhibitions and protests were conducted in Utrecht, Arnhem, The Hague, and Zwolle. A rally and protest demonstration against nuclear tests in Balochistan were held outside the Pakistani Embassy in The Hague on May 28.

On June 13, EU representatives in Zutphen received a briefing regarding human rights violations in Balochistan, and a photo exhibition, along with a protest, took place in Amsterdam on June 21 to mark the International Day in Support of Victims of Enforced Disappearances. A protest was organised on July 23 in response to the enforced disappearance of Ustad Wahid Kambar and other Baloch detainees.

"According to the report, over the past year, the chapter organised 10 protest demonstrations, 6 awareness campaigns, 4 major campaigns, 4 photo exhibitions, 6 study circles, 83 online study circles, and two seminars, while members of the Netherlands Chapter also participated in 4 international programs.

The BNM Netherlands Chapter reaffirmed its commitment to continuing these efforts in the coming years to further highlight the Baloch cause at the international level", the post stated.

