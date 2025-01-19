BNM pays tribute to Sham-e-Sar victims, calls international communities for justice

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 19 : The Baloch National Movement paid tribute to the victims of Sham-e-Sar of an atrocious Pakistan Army airstrike on January 18, 2024, in Western Balochistan according to a post by BNM.

Among the fallen were Ali Dost, son of Mahmood, known as Chairman Dosta, along with his entire family, including his wife Shazia Baloch, their 3-month-old son Chirag, 5-year-old Babar, and 7-year-old daughter Hani. Najuma Baloch, daughters of Asghar Baloch7-year-old Mahikan and 4-year-old Mahzaiband 17-year-old Farhad also lost their lives, according to the post.

According to the post, BNM highlighted Pakistan army's impunity and unchecked aggression in the region. The tragedy not only destroyed a family's future but also deepened the scars of a community striving for freedom. The BNM urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable and to shed light on the systematic violence inflicted on Balochistan.

Paank’s December 2024 Report: Pakistani Forces Enforcedly Disappear 22 and Extrajudicially Kill 5 in Balochistan Tuesday, January 14, 2024 | Reference: PR05/2025https://t.co/oYgz229RJ1 PDF : https://t.co/mY8FCaiMWx The Baloch National Movement (BNM)'s human rights… pic.twitter.com/mS3mcJx79W — BNM (@BNMovement_) January 14, 2025

Last year, BNM's human rights organisation, Paank, released a report documenting human rights violations in Balochistan in December 2024. The report reveals that Pakistani forces forcibly disappeared 22 individuals and carried out five extrajudicial killings.

The report stated that there were six districts where enforced disappearances took place, with Kech reporting the most (10 occurrences), followed by Gwadar (6), Dera Bugti (2), Kharan (1), and Hub (1). The Pakistan Army and its related agencies made extrajudicial arrests of these people and then forcibly disappeared them.

Paank previously stated that the true number of enforced disappearances might be greater because the relatives of victims frequently kept quiet out of fear. Families suffer greatly psychologically as a result of these enforced disappearances, which also provide no avenue for official accountability or justice.

According to the report, the Pakistani Army extrajudicially executed five individuals. Naveed Hameed and Zarif Umar were killed in Kech, while Abdul Hameed, Zakir, and Dil Jan were targeted and killed in Panjgur through drone strikes. Paank through their reports continuously call for immediate international intervention to halt human rights violations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor