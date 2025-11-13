BNM, PTM mark Baloch Martyrs' Day in Netherlands, vow unity in struggle for freedom and dignity

Amsterdam [Netherlands] November 13 : The Baloch National Movement (BNM) hosted a seminar in the Netherlands. Both the Baloch National Movement (BNM) and the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) had representatives present at the event to discuss the lasting impact of Baloch martyrs, in commemoration of Baloch Martyrs' Day, as indicated in a post shared by BNM on X.

The speakers stressed that it is both a moral and national obligation for Baloch youth to comprehend the mission for which the martyrs sacrificed their lives, to uphold it, and to advocate for their national identity at every level. Featured speakers included the President and Vice President of the BNM Netherlands Chapter, as well as the PTM Europe Coordinator, as mentioned in BNM's post.

They conveyed that the sacrifices made by Baloch martyrs were not mere reactions to oppression but were reflective of a profound and organised national awareness. The martyrs demonstrated that no amount of tyranny or oppression can extinguish a nation's desire for dignity and freedom.

The speakers pointed out that the territory of Balochistan is hallowed by the sacrifices of countless known and unknown individuals who kept alive the vision of freedom, justice, and dignity for upcoming generations. They reminded those present that 13 November is not just a day of remembrance; it symbolises a persistent ideology, commitment, and continuity. It acts as a reminder that the quest for freedom necessitates sacrifice, with the martyrs of Balochistan laying the groundwork for that aspiration with their lives, as stated in the X post.

During the event, PTM Europe Coordinator Malik Bazai remarked that, unfortunately, both the Baloch and Pashtun nations are oppressed by a state that functions outside the bounds of justice, humanity, and ethical standards. He honoured the Baloch martyrs, asserting that their sacrifices have bolstered the fight for Baloch freedom.

"Throughout the world," he noted, "nations that pay tribute to their martyrs remain vibrant and proud. The Baloch and Pashtun peoples share a profound historical connection; we united in the past, stand united today, and will continue to stand united on every front. Our adversary is singular, and so is our goal," as quoted in BNM's post on X.

