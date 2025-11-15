BNM slams Pakistan's decades of occupation and brutality at Baloch Martyrs' Day event

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 15 The Baloch National Movement (BNM) held a commemorative gathering in Awaran Zone to mark Baloch Martyrs' Day, where party Chairman Dr Naseem Baloch highlighted the central role of political institutions in sustaining national liberation movements.

He said that although the Baloch have repeatedly resisted Pakistan's control, the lack of robust political structures in earlier decades prevented those uprisings from enduring.

In a post shared on X, BNM stated that speaking at the BNM Shaheed Rashid Zone, Dr Naseem noted that the most intense phase of Baloch resistance occurred in the 1970s, but it lasted barely four years due to the absence of an organised framework.

In contrast, today's movement has persisted for 25 years, gaining stability as political organisations now provide direction and continuity. "Without organised institutions, our struggle would not have reached this stage, nor would the Baloch voice have resonated internationally," he stated.

He highlighted that for the first time, war and state repression have forced large numbers of Baloch to disperse globally, far beyond earlier migrations limited mainly to Afghanistan.

This diaspora, he emphasised, consists of committed political workers who are actively engaging international bodies. Over the last 15 years, BNM has mobilised the diaspora into an influential political force at the forefront of global campaigns spotlighting human rights violations in Balochistan.

Dr Naseem emphasised that political strength is the backbone of national struggles, warning against isolating armed resistance from political leadership. He stated the need for strategic thinking, acknowledging that the Pakistani state possesses far greater resources and continuously adapts its tactics. "We must advance with wisdom, ensuring our policies impose costs on the enemy without revealing our strategy," he stated.

BNM leaders Qazi Dad Muhammad Rehan, Chief Aslam Baloch, Ustad Mehran, Talar Naz and Meerak Baloch also addressed the ceremony.

Rehan urged Baloch to value their political organisations, recalling that BNM was the first party to explicitly demand Balochistan's independence.

He said that November 13 serves as a reminder of both the nation's aspirations and sacrifices, noting how occupiers throughout history attempted to erase Baloch identity and heritage. Speakers emphasised that nations which honour their martyrs ultimately prevail. They invoked the sacrifices of figures such as Mir Mehrab Khan and the Marri Baloch, whose resistance continues to inspire generations despite Pakistan's ongoing repression.

