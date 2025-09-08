BNM to strengthen partnership with UNPO to spotlight human rights abuses in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 8 : The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has announced plans to deepen its partnership with the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO) following an online meeting between representatives of both organisations.

The BNM delegation, led by Chairman Naseem Baloch, included Foreign Secretary Faheem Baloch and Niaz Baloch, Coordinator of the Foreign Department. During the discussion, the two sides stressed the importance of closer collaboration on issues concerning Balochistan. The BNM pledged support for UNPO's efforts in compiling documentation and conducting research on the region while highlighting the sacrifices made by the Baloch people and the organisation in their struggle for freedom and human rights.

The delegation also expressed concern that Balochistan has received limited focus on UNPO's platforms. In response, UNPO reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for Balochistan and pledged to strengthen its cooperation with BNM to spotlight what it called severe human rights abuses and injustices by Pakistani state institutions in the province.

Earlier, on August 30, the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised a protest in Utrecht, Netherlands, to raise awareness about ongoing human rights abuses in Balochistan. The demonstration was joined by members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement, and several international human rights activists.

Protesters carried photographs of disappeared persons, along with banners and placards demanding justice and accountability for enforced disappearances across Balochistan. Speakers at the event included BNM Netherlands Chapter President Maheem Abdul Rahim, Latif Baloch, Iqbal Baloch, Muneer Baloch, Kia Kareem Baloch, Abdul Sattar of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement, and human rights activist Zar Khan.

In their speeches, participants accused Pakistani state institutions of systematically targeting Baloch, Pashtun, Sindhi, and other marginalised communities through enforced disappearances. They stressed that no segment of society is safe, with political activists, students, lawyers, teachers, journalists, writers, and human rights defenders abducted without due legal process, leaving families in anguish for years.

Speakers highlighted that enforced disappearances are not only legal or political violations but also a profound human tragedy that leaves deep scars on families and communities. "Anyone who dares to speak of freedom, justice, or national rights faces the punishment of enforced disappearance," said one of the speakers. They added that over the last two decades of military operations in Balochistan, thousands of people have gone missing, with many victims extrajudicially killed and buried in mass graves, while countless others' fates remain unknown.

The protest underscored the human suffering caused by these abductions, with stories of mothers wandering in search of their sons, sisters crying for justice at every door, and fathers falling silent under the burden of helplessness. "These are wounds that only those who endure them can truly understand," one speaker said.

Calling enforced disappearances a grave violation of international human rights, participants condemned what they described as the global community's silence. They urged the United Nations, European Union, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and other international organisations to take immediate and serious notice of these abuses and hold those responsible accountable at the international level.

