BNP cannot win public support through "arson attacks, killing people": Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 18 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina slammed the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) over the violent incidents in the country and said that it can't win elections by "arson attacks and killing people," Dhaka Tribune reported.

She made the remarks at a discussion at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) organised by the ruling Awami League to mark Victory Day.

"They should know this and they should act accordingly," Hasina added.

Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the Awami League, said the BNP does not want the welfare of the people; it rather wants a regime of "looting, money laundering and plundering public money."

"They do not want to go for an election because they know very well that the people will not cast votes for arson terrorists and killers," she added.

Hasina alleged that BNP and its allies are aware of this 'bitter truth', and that is why they want to "foil the election," slated for January 7, and "overthrow the government," Dhaka Tribune reported.

She mentioned that the Awami League was not born from an "illegal power grabber"; instead, the party is the "organisation of the land and the people of this country."

"This party has grown through struggle against all odds and injustices. So the roots of this party are deep. They (BNP) cannot overthrow or suppress the Awami League like this," she added.

Sheikh Hasina further urged the people to create resistance against criminals, arsonists, killers and saboteurs of rail lines.

"These kinds of destructive activities must not continue in this country," Dhaka Tribune quoted her as saying.

The Bangladesh PM said at a time when the country is advancing by overcoming the problems caused by the COVID pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the BNP and its allies are engaged in "arson attacks, hartal and blockades to play with the fate of the people."

Hasina added that Bangladesh has established voting rights and food security through movements and struggles. She also added that the Awami League has made electoral reforms and has given the people their voting rights.

"The people will decide whom they want to elect and who will form the government," she said.

The prime minister said Bangladesh will never look back again, and 'Bengalis' will advance like they gained victory through a nine-month war in 1971, Dhaka Tribune reported.

