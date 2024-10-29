BNP-Mengal supporters protest across Balochistan amid arrest of party leaders

Quetta [Balochistan], October 29 : The supporters and workers of the Balochistan National Party (BNPMengal) protested in Quetta and other cities after the registration of fake cases against the party leaders, including Sardar Akhtar Mengal, under the Anti-Terrorism Act on Sunday.

According to Dawn, they also protested against the arrest of former MPAs by the Pakistan government.

The BNP leaders met outside the Quetta Press Club and decided to protest against the government's false anti-terrorism cases against the party leaders. The supporters and workers protested on the streets of Quetta, demanding the release of party leaders.

BNP-Mengal deputy secretary general, Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani stated, "Our party is the custodian of martyrs, and it has never been afraid of cases and arrest of its leaders and despite the government's atrocities, it never compromised on its principles as it is fighting for the rights of the people and democracy."

According to Dawn, Ahmed Shahwani also demanded the immediate release of former MPAs Akhtar Hussain Langove, Shafi Muhammad Mengal and others.

According to BNP former MPA and secretary of women's wing Shakilla Naveed Dehwar, Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, Musa Baloch, Ghulam Nabi Marri, Mir Maqbool Lehri and others, the cases registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act are false and a blot to freedom of party leaders. They also highlighted the threats and bullying suffered by the lawmakers against the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment.

The Dawn reported that similar protests were held in other towns, including Gwadar, Khuzdar, Noshki, Kalat, Mastung, Surab, Wadh, Kharan, Turbat, Panjgur, and Dera Murad Jamali.

The protesters also gathered outside the Gwadar Press Club and protested on the streets of Gwadar city. They protested against the arrest and demanded the immediate release of party leaders arrested in the false case.

The recent arrest of BNP's party leaders against fake cases has mounted the issue of violation of human rights in the state.

