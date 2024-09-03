Boat carrying migrants capsizes in English Channel, 12 killed

Paris [France], September 3 : At least 12 people were killed after a migrant boat capsized off the coast of Cap Gris-Nez, in northern France Tuesday, CNN reported citing French authorities.

The vessel carried close to seventy people, according to Frederic Cuvillier, the mayor of Boulogne-sur-Mer. It's uncertain how many were exactly on board.

As reported by the maritime prefecture, emergency personnel saved 65 lives.

A number of people needed immediate medical attention since they were in serious condition. In the search and rescue effort, two fishing boats, three helicopters, and two boats have been sent out.

Small boats are regularly used to ferry large groups of individuals on dangerous rides in the hopes of seeking asylum in the United Kingdom. Dangerous small boat crossings of the English Channel have increased dramatically in recent years.

The matter turned into a significant political roadblock for both the new Labour government and the outgoing Conservative government, which migrant rights organisations denounced for its harsh language against asylum seekers, reported Al Jazeera.

The tragedy which happened on Tuesday is the most recent in a line of disasters to hit the Channel.

Six people lost their lives last year in August as well, when a boat carrying several migrants capsized.

