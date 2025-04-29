Bob Blackman condemns Pahalgam attack, urges UK govt to support India in its steps to eliminate terrorism

London [UK], April 29 : UK MP Bob Blackman has condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and reiterated his calls on the government to fully support India in its steps to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his speech at the UK Parliament, Blackman said that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was "well organised and coordinated."

He stated that terrorist bases continue to operate along the line of control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Blackman said, "The reality of this terrorist attack, which was well organised, well coordinated, was, despite the minister's words, these 26 men who were murdered systematically by being shot in the head, were either Hindu or Christian, and there was a deliberate Islamist attack on those tourists who were just going about their business in a peaceful manner."

"These terrorists were well equipped, they were well coordinated, and the sad reality is this, whilst the government may give expressions of condolences and support for the people of India, the fact remains that the terrorist bases that exist along the line of control in the illegal part of Kashmir, illegally occupied by Pakistan, still continue to operate across that line of control. So, will the government now commit to full support for India in apprehending the terrorists responsible and bringing the backers of those terrorists to justice as well, and to take all steps to support the erosion and elimination of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir?" he added.

The Pahalgam attack, which took place on April 22, left 26 people dead and several others injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. In the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border terrorism and closes the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. Additionally, the central government decided to cancel any visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistani officials to leave the country within 48 hours.

India has also suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked, effective from April 27, 2025, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs in a press release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the country that the terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired to commit it, will face punishment beyond their imagination.

Speaking at a gathering in Bihar's Madhubani on April 24, PM Modi declared, "The terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired it, will face punishment beyond their imagination," stressing that the time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism.

"The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror," the PM emphasised.

He further stated, "We will identify, track, and punish every terrorist, their handlers, and their backers, pursuing them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism, and terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure justice is served, and the entire nation is firm in this resolve against terrorism."

PM Modi also affirmed that everyone who believes in humanity stands with India during these times.

