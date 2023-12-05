Bobby Deol: It's amazing how much love the Deols are getting

New Delhi, Dec 5 With his brother Sunny Deol's success in 'Gadar 2', his father-veteran actor Dharmendra getting so much love even today, and his hardwork in the latest release 'Animal' being highly appreciated, actor Bobby Deol says it is amazing how much love the Deols are getting.

Talking about his physique in 'Animal', Bobby told IANS: "It's amazing to be loved and noticed and I feel that all my hard work is getting all the appreciation. It is not easy to be fit and really you have to put in a lot of hours into fitness so it feels nice that my hard work has paid off."

He added: "I feel that God has been really kind to me and my family. My brother's success, my dad, he got so much love and my film came out and it is amazing how much love the Deols are getting. It's just amazing."

The 54-year-old actor wished for this to happen.

"Good times, bad times come but I had not expected this to happen. I just wished for it to happen. You wish something good will happen and something so good happens it makes you thank god. My family and fans... they were waiting for me to be seen playing such characters, accepting me as a negative character."

Bobby is over-the-moon that he is being accepted for the different characters he has been experimenting with.

"For an actor it is a win-win situation because you want to play different types of characters and don't want to get stuck with one image. I am excited that they accepted me playing different characters," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor