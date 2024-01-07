Bobby Deol to his bodyguards at ‘Animal’ success party: ‘Dhakka mat maaro’

Mumbai, Jan 7 Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who is basking in the success of his recent release ‘Animal’ attended the film’s success bash in Mumbai. As the actor made his way to the venue, he was stormed by his fans who wanted to get his glimpse and click a picture with him.

The actor’s security personnel were seen pushing the fans to help the actor steer clear ahead of him. However, looking at the behaviour of his bodyguards, Bobby asked them to calm down and not to push his fans.

Netizens were impressed by Bobby’s gesture, as they heaped praise on him. One user wrote: “Calm down kaise ho aap ki acting dekhkar janta bahut zyada khush hai”. Another wrote: “Fans are all over him, lately it’s tough being a Deol.” A third said: “He's sooo calm n considerate (sic).”

The success party of ‘Animal’ was a starry affair. The film's cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, were seen at the event. Saurabh Sachdeva and Siddhant Karnick among other cast members were also spotted at the bash.

Ranbir, who plays the titular character in the film, arrived with his family: wife Alia Bhatt, mom Neetu Kapoor and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt. The ‘Barfi’ actor wore black blazer which he paired with a grey shirt and black pants. Alia opted for a blue halter dress and heels.

