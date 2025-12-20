'Bodes ill for democratic process': Tharoor flags attacks on media amid violence in Bangladesh

New Delhi, Dec 20 Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday voiced serious concern over what he described as targeted attacks on prominent media houses in violence-hit Bangladesh, while also condemning the forced suspension of visa services at Indian Assistant High Commissions in Khulna and Rajshahi amid worsening security conditions.

Bangladesh has witnessed a fresh wave of unrest following the death of radical Islamist leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who rose to prominence during the 2024 student movement that culminated in the ouster of the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The killing has triggered widespread protests, with violence reported in Dhaka and several other parts of the country.

Protests over the death of Inqilab Moncho leader Hadi have continued to escalate, and the mobs targeted leading media organisations and locations associated with Bangladesh's secular legacy. Reports of arson and vandalism at media establishments have sparked alarm both within the country and internationally.

Reacting to the developments, Tharoor said the attacks on the press strike at the core of democratic values.

In a post on X, he said: "Deeply concerned by the reports from Bangladesh. The targeted mob attacks and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star are more than just an assault on two media houses; they are an assault on the freedom of the press and the very foundation of a pluralistic society."

The Congress MP also expressed concern about the safety of journalists, including senior editors. He said he was worried about the well-being of Editor Mahfuz Anam and other media professionals working under increasingly hostile conditions.

Amid the unrest, India was compelled to shut down two visa application centres in Bangladesh, citing security threats. In Rajshahi, a march was organised by a group called 'July 36 Mancha' towards the Indian Assistant High Commission. The procession advanced towards the diplomatic mission but was halted midway following police intervention.

Similar demonstrations were also reported in Khulna, prompting authorities to suspend visa-related operations at both locations.

Condemning the disruption, Tharoor said the suspension of services would have far-reaching consequences.

"The forced suspension of visa services at the Indian Assistant High Commissions in Khulna and Rajshahi, driven by escalating security threats, is a major setback. This disruption directly impacts students, patients, and families who were finally seeing a glimpse of normalisation in cross-border mobility," he said.

With Bangladesh scheduled to hold national elections on February 12, 2026, Tharoor warned that this atmosphere of violence and intolerance "bodes ill for the democratic process".

The Congress leader also outlined steps for the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government to ensure stability and democratic continuity in the country.

Emphasising the need for decisive action, he said: "Protection of Journalists: Journalists should not have to post frantic messages for their lives while their offices burn. Mob rule must not be allowed to prevail."

He further mentioned that the security of diplomatic facilities must be ensured to maintain vital people-to-people ties. "Extra protection must be provided for targeted embassies & consulates," he said.

"Constructive dialogue must replace ochlocracy if the country is to survive this transition with any semblance of democracy. Interim Chief Mohammed Yunus must take the lead personally to ensure this," he added, stressing the need to restore the calm.

Tharoor underscored that peace in Bangladesh holds significance beyond its borders, noting that stability in the country is "vital" for South Asia as a whole.

"We hope for a return to peace and a safe environment where the voice of the people is heard through the ballot, not through violence and intimidation," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor