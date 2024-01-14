Bodh Gaya Marathon creates 'remarkable' blend of spirituality, physical endurance

Gaya (Bihar) [India], January 14 : In a historic collaboration, the International Buddhist Confederation teamed up with the Bodh Gaya Marathon Committee to organise a marathon in Bihar's Bodh Gaya on Sunday.

This unique marathon brought together an eclectic gathering of soldiers and monks, creating a remarkable blend of spirituality and physical endurance.

The distinguished flag-off ceremony was presided over by His Holiness Tai Situpa Rinpoche, Lt Gen. P.S. Minhas, AVSM, Comdt. OTA, Bodhgaya and DG IBC Shri Abhijit Halder, adding a spiritual and military aura to the event, the International Buddhist Confederation said in an official release.

A diverse assembly of approximately 800 participants, including professional runners, monks, army personnel, lay individuals, and government officials, converged at the starting pointMagadha University, the press release added.

This enlightened run for peace and unity transcended borders, drawing international participants from countries such as Korea, Hong Kong, London, Bhutan, Kenya, and more.

The marathon, with categories spanning 42.195 kilometers, 21.097 kilometers, 10 kilometers (time-bound), and a 5-kilometer Dhamma run, embarked on a journey to foster a collective spirit of harmony.

Endorsed by the Athletic Federation of India the Bodh Gaya Marathon proudly holds certification from AIMSthe Association of International Marathons and Distance Races. The inclusion of these prestigious certifications underscores the event's commitment to maintaining international standards of excellence, the press release read.

Moreover, the unique aspect of soldiers walking alongside monks conveyed a powerful message inspired by the principles of Karma and Dhamma, following in the footsteps of Lord Buddha. This harmonious fusion of military discipline and spiritual enlightenment added an extra layer of significance to the marathon, making it a symbol of unity, peace, and shared humanity.

Amid the strides of runners and soldiers, a profound message of global harmony and peace resonated throughout the Bodh Gaya Marathon.

'The monks, draped in robes, not only participated but also symbolised the teachings of Lord Buddha, emphasizing the coordination of mind and bodya poignant reminder of the pursuit of unity and spiritual balance in the journey towards lasting peace.

