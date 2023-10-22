Bodies of 4 Nepalese students killed in Hamas attack in Israel flown to Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 22 : Bodies of four students from Nepal killed in a Hamas attack in Israel have been brought back to Kathmandu on Sunday and are scheduled to be handed over to the family. Nepal's Foreign Minister as well as the Israeli Ambassador to Nepal reached the airport along with other government officials.

Speaking to ANI, Israel's Ambassador to Nepal Hanan Goder said that they have 1400 bodies in Israel and they are identifying them. He spoke about Bipin Joshi, a student from Nepal, who has gone missing since Hamas launched its attack on Israel.

"We have 1400 bodies in Israel. We are in the middle of identifying the bodies. Not all of them were identified, not all of the bodies of Nepalis were identified. Unfortunately, today four bodies arrived and the fifth one will arrive in a day or two, we still have five bodies to identify and we will take care and this is our responsibility, they are our family. Let me remind and not forget Mr (Bipin) Joshi. Mr Joshi was seen at the event and was taken by Hamas."

He further said, "We don't know where he is, we are searching for him, we are calling the International community, we are calling the terrorists to release the citizens, to release the hostages. He was not involved; he was not part of this escalation." He made the remarks after taking part in the tribute ceremony held at Kathmandu airport.

The bodies of Narayan Prasad Neupane, Lokendra Singh Dhami, Dipesh Raj Bista and Ashish Chaudhary were flown to Kathmandu on Sunday. The Israeli Ambassador is scheduled to fly to Dhangadhi, the provincial headquarter of Far-Western Nepal to console the family as well as hand over the body to the relatives.

Speaking to ANI, Hanan Goder expressed commitment to the protection of the people of Israel from further attacks of Hamas. He said that Hamas murdered civilians, including babies, tortured people and caused a terrible wheel of violence.

He said, "We just have concluded the ceremony of receiving the bodies of the murdered Nepali students flown back from Israel. These brave students were murdered two weeks ago by terrorists of Hamas. Those terrorists invaded Israel, invaded our village and murdered these students. These students were not involved, the Hamas murdered civilians, babies, tortured people and created terrible wheel of violence. Israel know how to protect itself. Israel will know how to prevent escalation and we know current situation of Hamas in Gaza will not continue."

A total of 10 Nepali students were killed in a Hamas attack on October 7 while they were working in a farm alongside the border of Israel. Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs NP Saud in a post shared earlier on social media said that approximately 4,500 Nepali nationals are serving as caregivers in Israel and additionally, 265 Nepali students are participating in Israel's learning and earning program, sponsored by the Israeli government.

Of those students, 119 hail from Agriculture and Forestry University, 97 from Tribhuvan University, and 49 from Far-Western University. Notably, 17 of the 49 students from Sudurpaschim University were studying in Kibbutz Alumim, located in southern Israel.

On October 13, Nepal evacuated a total of 254 Nepali students from Israel after the recent attack by Hamas. Furthermore, an additional 19 students were evacuated from Israel by India in its repatriation flight.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor