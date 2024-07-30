Bodies of fishermen from February boat incident sent to China

Kinmen, July 30 The bodies of the two Chinese fishermen, who were killed in a February boat incident near the island of Kinmen, were returned to the country on Tuesday, along with a detained fishing boat.

Ahead of the return, family members of the victims reached a consensus with the Taiwan side in Kinmen, following negotiations concerning the aftermath of the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

They were accompanied by representatives of a local branch of the Red Cross Society of China in eastern Fujian Province.

The fishing boat was chased and hit by a Taiwan patrol ship on February 14.

The incident led to all four fishermen aboard falling into the sea, two of whom died.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor