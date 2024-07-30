Bodies of fishermen from February boat incident sent to China

Bodies of fishermen from February boat incident sent to China

Kinmen, July 30 The bodies of the two Chinese fishermen, who were killed in a February boat incident near the island of Kinmen, were returned to the country on Tuesday, along with a detained fishing boat.

Ahead of the return, family members of the victims reached a consensus with the Taiwan side in Kinmen, following negotiations concerning the aftermath of the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

They were accompanied by representatives of a local branch of the Red Cross Society of China in eastern Fujian Province.

The fishing boat was chased and hit by a Taiwan patrol ship on February 14.

The incident led to all four fishermen aboard falling into the sea, two of whom died.

