Bodies of seven elephants found in Sri Lanka's national park

Colombo, May 27 Bodies of seven wild elephants were found by wildlife officials at the Flood Plains National Park in Polonnaruwa in north central Sri Lanka last week, wildlife officials told the media on Monday.

The bodies have been handed over to the wildlife veterinary unit for further investigation, officials said.

The officials said they suspected a herd of wild elephants was swept away while attempting to cross the Ode Ela, a waterway in the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

The bodies of five young elephants, aged between eight and 10 years, and two adult elephants, aged between 30 and 35 years, were found, according to the officials.

Sri Lanka has been experiencing heavy rains for the past few weeks.

