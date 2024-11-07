Bodour Al Qasimi honours winners of SIBF Awards and Turjuman

Sharjah [UAE], November 7 (ANI/WAM): Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), honoured the winners of the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024) Awards, alongside the 7th edition of the Sharjah Translation Award (Turjuman).

The ceremony took place on the inaugural day of SIBF 2024, which runs until 17th November at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme 'It Starts with a Book.'

Sheikha Bodour congratulated the winners, remarking, "Honouring exceptional creativity embodies one of Sharjah's core cultural values. We are committed to fostering every creative contribution, which enriches our cultural landscape and inspires future generations, amplifying the role of knowledge in shaping resilient, interconnected societies."

She continued, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all winners and reaffirm Sharjah's commitment to supporting their endeavours in translation, authorship, and publishing, ensuring their achievements' long-term impact. These awards are designed to inspire further accomplishments, as every success in the cultural sphere is a step towards greater, more far-reaching goals."

In her address, Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SIBF, emphasised the authority's commitment to recognising authors and publishers as fundamental pillars of cultural progress. "Civilisations, in all their expressionswhether literature, thought, art, science, or architecturepreserve the legacy of creators who have captured their insights for future generations. History demonstrates that nations ascend and flourish through the contributions of their creative minds."

The Sharjah Translation Award (Turjuman) went to the Turkish translation of The Ring of the Dove by Ibn Hazm Al-Andalusi, translated by Dr. Mehmet Hakki Sucin and published by Alpha Publishing.

The award for Best Emirati Novel went to Awad bin Hasum Al Darmaki for Ahd Al Jerah, published by Awraq Publishing and Distribution. In the Best Emirati Academic Book category, Ali Al Abdan received the award for Al Aghani Al Emirateya: Masarateha Al Oula Wa Masaderha Al Qadeema, published by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre.

The Best Emirati Creative Literature Book went to poet Kareem Maatouq for his poetry collection Qasa'ed Men Wadi Aqbar, published by Manshorat Kareem Maatouq. Dr. Fatima Al Braiki received the Best Emirati First Novel award for her novel Gharbana Be Qalam Al Ghorab, published by Sama Publishing, Production and Distribution.

The Best Arabic Novel award was presented to Issa Nasri for The Mosaic, published by Meskiliani Publishing. Best International Fiction Book went to A Stranger in Baghdad by Elizabeth Loudon, published by the American University in Cairo. The Best International Non-Fiction Book award was received by Siddharth Kak and Lila Kak Bhan for Love, Exile, Redemption, published by Rupa Publications in India.

In the Publisher Recognition Award 2024, the Best Local Publishing house went to Dar Ashjar Publishing and Distribution, Best Arabic Publishing house to Meskiliani Publishing from Tunisia, and Best International Publishing house to DC Books from India.

At the end of the ceremony, Sheikha Bodour honoured partners and sponsors, including Al Marwan Group, sponsors of Turjuman Award; Etisalat by e&, the official SIBF sponsor; the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, the official media partner; Expo Centre Sharjah, the strategic partner. In addition to Arada, development partner; BEEAH Group, sustainability partner; Invest Bank, banking partner; Abu Dhabi Media, media partner; and Skiply, educational solutions partner. (ANI/WAM)

