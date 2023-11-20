Boman Irani says ‘1947: Brexit India’ is an exploration of a human tragedy

Mumbai, Nov 20 Actor Boman Irani, who has lent his voice to the documentary film ‘1947: Brexit India’, shared that it is an exploration of a human tragedy and called it a “pivotal moment” in India’s history.

‘1947: Brexit India’, which is an Indo-US production, has been officially selected to be showcased at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023 in Goa. The documentary presents a compelling exploration of the events surrounding Britain’s abrupt exit from India in 1947.

The film boasts an ensemble of distinguished personalities, including Shashi Tharoor, William Dalrymple, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Uday Bhaskar, Professor M. Rajivlochan, Allister Hinds, professor Tom Tomlinson, David Omissi and Gurharpal Singh. It has been written by Shama Zaidi, and directed and co-produced by Sanjivan Lal who previously helmed the acclaimed film 'Bubble Gum'.

Talking about the film, Boman Irani shared: "As the narrator, I embraced the challenge of presenting a historical narrative to engage today's audience. It's not just a recounting of events; it's an exploration of a human tragedy, a pivotal moment in our history.”

He added: “This project became a personal mission, unravelling the layers of a story many are unfamiliar with. Through dedication and commitment, the entire team has crafted a film that not only educates but resonates, offering a timeless perspective on India's journey to independence.”

The documentary unravels the mystery from an economic point of view as to how in an unexpected turn of events, Britain hastily and abruptly withdrew, accelerating India's Independence by nearly a year.

This sudden departure triggered one of the most catastrophic man-made disasters in the world, and the film aims to bring to light the intricacies surrounding this pivotal historical moment, shedding light on the profound consequences that followed. It has been extensively shot in London, Wales, Hull, Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Murshidabad, Plassey, Buxar and Mumbai.

Director Sanjivan Lal shared: “When Swarnjit Singh, the producer, offered me the film, I saw the challenge of making history appeal to a younger, fiction-inclined audience. Steering away from typical genres, I aimed for a visually engaging, fast-paced narrative."

He further mentioned: "Embracing the project's depth, relevance, and the opportunity to tell a unique story, I took the ownership. Over five years, amidst pandemic challenges, my dedication stems from a commitment to provide future generations an unbiased glimpse into the authentic story of India's Independence."

The film has been produced by Swarnjit Singh.

