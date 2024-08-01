"Bond between India-Vietnam will grow enduringly," says Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh on his India visit

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while speaking at Hyderabad House on Thursday praised India's outlook in today's world and its strategy during COVID-19.

He said that he shared their strategic vision as it is changing dramatically.

"We shared the strategic vision of the world today, especially the dramatic change in the natural environment and human development. And the world today with artificial intelligence, and cloud computing is changing fundamentally- the way we produce, the way the world is run, and the way humans behave. Digital and green transformation, circular economy and the knowledge and sharing economy and climate action," he said.

The Vietnamese PM said that India also played an important role in the fight against COVID-19 with four types of vaccines, from which Vietnam also benefited.

Pham Minh Chinh said that security challenges in the Asia Indo-Pacific region are fierce and to tackle this, the world needs international solidarity.

"The Asia Indo-Pacific is a locomotive for growth in the world and major power politics take place fiercely here. Security challenges, especially non-traditional security challenges interspersing with each other are becoming fiercer. The state of the world today and the issues that the world faces are of a global, comprehensive and horror people nature. Therefore, we need an approach and a global methodology, upholding multilateralism, calling for international solidarity with the people as a driver and the actor of all policy," he said.

He added that today, there are intertwining opportunities intertwined with challenges, but there are more challenges than opportunities.

The Vietnam PM expressed gratitude to PM Modi for sending a National Security Advisor when Vietnam's Comrade General Secretary Nguyen Fuchsiang passed away.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the leaders of India and Indians for the deep condolences and the sending of your national security advisor to the funeral service to express the condolence at the passing of Comrade General Secretary Nguyen Fuchsiang, an extraordinary leader of Vietnam who has devoted his entire life for his people," he said.

He said that the issues of Vietnam might change in the future, but the bond of friendship and cooperation shall never change.

"The special bond between Vietnam and India shall never change and on the contrary, shall grow more enduringly, concretely, more effectively going forward. I would like to extend my best regards from President Dolam, President of the National Assembly Chen Tangman, to Prime Minister Modi and the leaders of India. With warm fondness and friendship over the past two days, Prime Minister Modi and Indian friends have given me a warm, hospitable welcome from the bottom of your heart, full of trust, and affection once again to India. I believe that I've sensed a feeling of warmth, as though I'm coming home," he said.

In the end, he thanked Prime Minister Modi and all the Indian people for the warmth extended to him during the visit.

