Bondi terrorist attack exposes Australia's failure to confront anti-Semitism: Report

Sydney, Dec 17 The terrorist attack on families celebrating Jewish festival Hanukkah at Bondi Beach in Australia laid bare not only the deadly consequences of anti-Semitism but a leadership vacuum that allowed such hatred to spread, a report said on Wednesday.

It added that Australia must tighten laws shielding hate; accelerate prosecutions for doxxing, vandalism, and incitement, while expanding the resources of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation without bureaucratic delay.

“The massacre was no bolt from the blue; it brewed in plain sight amid a tsunami of antisemitism that has engulfed Australia since October 7, 2023. The Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) documented 1,654 anti-Jewish incidents from October 2024 to September 2025 — nearly five times pre-October 7 levels — with arson attacks on synagogues and preschools surging to record highs despite a slight dip in overall numbers,” a report in One World Outlook detailed.

“From the firebombing that gutted Melbourne’s Adass Israel Synagogue in December 2024, collapsing its roof and declared a terrorist act, to swastika graffiti on Sydney’s Newtown Synagogue in January 2025 and doxxing of Jewish students, the Jewish community—Australia’s 117,000-strong minority—has endured daily torment. Protests turned violent outside the Sydney Opera House hours after Hamas’s atrocities, with antisemitic slurs chanted as an Israeli flag burned, setting a permissive tone that leaders failed to quash,” it mentioned.

According to the report, ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess raised the alarm in early 2025, identifying antisemitism as his agency’s “number one priority” among threats to life—the first instance of a form of racism topping the list—against the backdrop of firebombings, threats, and discovery of a trailer loaded with explosives aimed at a Sydney synagogue.

“Yet warnings from intelligence, community leaders, and rising incidents like harassment of Jewish artists and riots in Jewish suburbs went unheeded, culminating in Bondi’s playground turned slaughterhouse. A heroic bystander, fruit shop owner Ahmed al Ahmed, tackled one gunman and seized his rifle, saving countless lives despite his own wounds—a rare act of individual valour amid systemic neglect,” it stated

The report stressed that this failure had persisted for years despite ASIO raising the terror threat to “probable” in 2024 amid Gaza-related tensions, and launching Operation Avalite to counter antisemitic violence in December 2024, with enforcement struggling as synagogues burned and streets filled with hate.

Jewish leaders, including ECAJ’s Alex Ryvchin, warned that the community feels “abandoned and alone,” with the terrorist attack in Bondi revealing that Australia is “no longer safe for Jews.”

“Global voices—from US President Donald Trump to Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, who blamed Albanese’s government for fanning flames—condemned the attack, hailing al Ahmed while urging Australia to confront its demons. Domestically, even the Australian National Imams Council stood in unity, rejecting violence as an assault on all,” the report noted.

