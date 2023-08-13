Boney, daughters remember Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary

Mumbai, Aug 13 Today marks what would have been the 60th birthday of the legendary actress Sridevi, who had become a face of beauty and great acting among audiences . Five years after her passing away, she is still fondly remembered.

Her husband, film producer Boney Kapoor, and actress daughter Jahvi Kapoor took the lead in remembering Sridevi on social media.

Boney Kapoor shared throwback photos of him with his late wife on Instagram, and captioned the post simply with "Happy Birthday" and many heart emojis. Sridevi's young daughter and rising star Khushi Kapoor, who will be seen in the film 'Archies', wrote "Happy Birthday Mama" with a white emoji.

Jahnvi, who was just seen in the film 'Bawaal', reposted her father's message on her Instagram stories.

During the promotion of her new film a while back, Jahnvi had said that her mother's passing was a very tough issue for her, who she looks up to as a role model. She said that she would like to shape her career after the late actress.

Google Calendars paid a tribute to the actress, celebrating her legacy with an artsy doodle, which Boney Kapoor went on to share on his social media.

Sridevi was born in Tamil Nadu in 1963 and had made inroads into acting when she was merely four years old with the Tamil film 'Kandan Kurunai'. After that, she took a lead role as a child actress in the 1969 film 'Thunaivan'.

The actress then began cutting across languages and genres, doing films in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, with roles ranging from epic dramas, comedy, romance, action, thrillers and more.

After making a very strong impression in Southern cinema with films such as 16 Vayathinile, Thulavarsham, Angeekaaram, Vetagaadu, Varumayin Niram Sivappu and Meendum Kokila, she debuted in Hindi cinema with the film 'Himmatwala'.

She established herself as a leading figure in Bollywood with film such as Mawaali, Justice Chaudhary, Mister India, Sadma, Nagin, Judaai with her last films being English Vinglish and Mom.

Called the female version of Amitabh Bachchan due to her ability to simply transform into whatever role she played and carry a film by herself onto her shoulders, the actress received various accolades throughout her life.

Some of these include National Award, The Kerala State Awards, Filmfare Awards South, Filmfare Awards, Star Guild Awards, International Indian Academy Film Awards. She later went on to posthumously receive the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in 'Mom'.

Sridevi's life was cut short unfortunately, when the actress tragically passed away in 2018 due to cardiac arrest in Abu Dhabi at the age of 54. The actress has since then become a pan-Indian icon and is remembered greatly for her contribution to Indian cinema as well as establishing herself as a role model for aspiring Indian actors.

