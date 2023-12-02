Boney Kapoor reminded of her daughters Anshula, Janhvi & Khushi on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

Mumbai, Dec 2 Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who will be seen as the guest in the celebrity dance reality show, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', was enchanted by Anjali Anand's performance, and shared how he saw a glimpse of his daughters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi in her.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the show will commemorate the cinematic legacy of the eminent filmmaker and producer, Boney Kapoor, in the 'Boney Kapoor Special' episode.

The dance floor will come alive with amazing performances to the beats of some chart-topping songs from Boney Kapoor's iconic films. From timeless melodies that defined an era to foot-tapping numbers that still rule playlists today, the contestants will take everyone on a mesmerising journey through Boney Kapoor's illustrious career spanning over 43 years.

Rising star, Anjali Anand, will turn heads and steal hearts with her impeccable expressions and undeniable stage presence as she performs to the chart-topping song 'Ishq Kamina', with choreographer Danny Fernandes.

Enchanted by Anjali's performance, Boney saw a glimpse of his daughters in her, and said, "I enjoyed watching you. I think this was a 'paisa vasool' performance. I thought you were enjoying the dance; I could feel that, and because you were enjoying it, I was enjoying it while watching you. Your expressions were fabulous."

"The enthusiasm within you, the rhythm, and your expressions remind me of my daughters Khushi, Anshula, and Janhvi. When I see them dancing, I feel like they are having fun, as did you in this act. Keep the same spirit, enthusiasm and expressions. Don't forget your originality," he added.

Impressed by Anjali's multi-faceted expressions, judge Malaika Arora said, "Anjali, I always say when you dance, I just look at your face. I'm concentrating on your face because of the way you express yourself. There's a delicacy, a very beautiful quality in you, Anjali. These facial expressions have now become your trademark. You were full of energy, full-on masti, and I liked it."

Adding to the compliments, judge Arshad Warsi said, "Anjali, you have a pretty face and brilliant expressions. It's a lot of fun to watch you, and it's a delight to see you dance. There is so much energy in your dancing, and the way you dance with skill, and freely, that's what I really like. I think that's a distinctive quality of good dancing -- the characteristic that you perform freely."

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor