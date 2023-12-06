Boney Kapoor shares picture with Javed Akhtar, makes self-deprecating joke

Mumbai, Dec 6 Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, whose younger daughter Khushi Kapoor makes her debut with the upcoming streaming film ‘The Archies’, shared a picture with veteran lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar, and complimented the latter on his looks. He also poked fun at himself in the same breath.

Boney took to his Instagram and shared a picture from the premiere of ‘The Archies’ along with Javed.

While the producer looked dapper in a suit, Javed sported an elegant wine coloured kurta and pyjama.

He wrote in the caption: “Javed Saab is 78 almost no hair loss , I am 68 with almost no hair left.”

Javed’s wife Shabana Azmi took to the comments section and laugh reacted on Boney’s funny caption.

‘The Archies’ has been directed by Javed’s daughter Zoya Akhtar and features lyrics from him. The film stars a bunch of newcomers including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

Talking about the film’s cast, Zoya earlier told IANS: “All the actors in the film at the base level are very talented. So that was half the battle won. They’re so eager, hard-working and wanting to learn. They all learned new skills like skating, playing guitar, playing the drums and even the technicalities involved in the craft of acting, hitting the light, walking on the track and other things. I didn’t feel like I was working with newcomers, by the time we went on the sets they came across as thorough professionals who know their job in and out.”

‘The Archies’, produced by Tiger Baby Films (Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar) in collaboration with ‘Archie’ Comics and Graphic India, is set to stream on Netflix from December 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor