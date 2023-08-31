Bonnie Wright was disappointed with Ginny Weasley's time in 'Harry Potter' films

Los Angeles, Aug 31 English actress Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise, was left largely disappointed with her character due to the limited time she was given on screen.

Wright, 32, was just 9-years-old when she was cast as Ginny Weasley, the sister of Ron Weasley (played by Rupert Grint), and the future wife of Harry Potter (played by Daniel Radcliffe).

In the new episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s ‘Inside of You’ podcast, Wright expressed disappointment that Ginny was not more prominent in the films.

“I definitely feel there was anxiety toward performing and doing the best thing as my character built,” Wright said.

“Like, Oh gosh, will I do justice to this character that people love? So that was always hard to do, especially when, inevitably, a lot of the scenes of every character were chopped down from the book to the film,” reports Deadline.

“So you didn’t really have as much to show in the film. Sometimes that was a little disappointing, because there were parts of the character that just didn't come through because there weren’t the scenes to do that. That made me feel a bit anxious or just frustrated, I guess.”

Wright was given only one line in the first film of the franchise: ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ released in 2001. Wright initially didn’t have any lines.

“The actual first line I had in the film, which was one line, was given to me on the day, (and director Chris Columbus) was like, ‘I think you need a line,’ which is my ‘good luck’ to Harry," she said.

“I actually read Hermione lines because they didn’t have any other scenes for me to read, so they were like, ‘You’re just going to have to read this character.'”

There was little conversation with producers about Ginny being more involved, due to the script largely not having her.

“There was no room for much change in those scripts,” Wright said.

“There were a million executives going through them all. I think what I maybe took, which I don’t take so much to heart now, is I kind of felt that maybe my anxiety was about, ‘Oh, I’m going to be seen as badly portraying this character’."

“Rather than later realising that I wasn’t really given the opportunity to do that. So it wasn’t really my fault, exactly.”

“When fans do share that disappointment and they do it in a way that is like, ‘We know it wasn’t you. We just wanted more of you,'” she added.

“And that’s the same of every character. If only they could be five-hour-long movies.”

