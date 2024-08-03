"Book any ticket available": US Embassy issues advisory for its citizens in Lebanon

Beirut [Lebanon], August 3 : Amid escalating tension between Israel and the Hezbollah, the United States has issued an alert, calling its citizens to "book any ticket available" to leave Lebanon.

The US Embassy in Lebanon, in its advisory, has called for the US citizens citizens who choose not to depart Lebanon to "prepare contingency plans for emergency situations."

"The US Embassy notes several airlines have suspended or canceled flights, and many flights have sold out; however, commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available. Please see available flight options at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport. We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route," the US Embassy in Lebanon wrote in its advisory.

"US citizens who lack funds to return to the United States may contact the embassy for financial assistance via repatriation loans. We recommend that U.S. citizens who choose not to depart Lebanon prepare contingency plans for emergency situations and be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period of time," it further stated.

The US Embassy's alert for the citizens there urged them to not only exercise caution but also monitor the news closely for any developments amid heightened tensions in the region.

"Make plans to depart that do not rely on the US government. Ensure you and your family have your travel documents (passport) in order and are prepared to travel. Review your personal security plans. Keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency. Exercise caution, monitor the news closely for breaking developments that could affect internal security, and factor updated information into your travel plans and activities," the US Embassy said.

It further stated that those in Lebanon must "be prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate."

"US Military-assisted evacuations of civilians from a foreign country are rare. US Citizens should not rely on the US government for assisted departure or evacuation in a crisis. In the case of an evacuation, you may not be able to leave with your extended family, cannot take pets, and will be expected to reimburse the US government for your transportation to a safe location. You will be responsible for the costs of onward travel from that safe location to the United States," the advisory further read.

The United States will deploy additional fighter jets and Navy ships to West Asia in order to defend Israel, the US Department of Defence said.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh on Friday said that the deployment will be in response to threats from Iran and Iranian-backed militias. Washington is also taking steps to increase its readiness to deploy more land-based ballistic missile defence, Pentagon said.

The move comes as the US anticipates potential retaliation from Iran over the recent killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Tehran and its proxies have vowed revenge for the killing of Haiyeh and a top Hezbollah commander, Fuad Shukr, in Lebanon.

Following the Hamas attacks on Israel in October 2023, the United States pledged to help defend the nation. In April, when Iran and Iranian-backed groups launched strikes at Israel, the United States led a coalition that helped defend the country from armed drones and missiles.

Austin has ordered adjustments to US military posture designed to improve US force protection, increase support for the defence of Israel, and ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies, the Pentagon statement read.

As per a White House readout on August 1, US President Biden spoke to Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu and "reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis."

Biden discussed efforts to support Israel's defence against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive US military deployments. Together with this commitment to Israel's defence, the President stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to de-escalate broader tensions in the region, the White House said.

