Booker Prize winner says he did not "have a choice" in writing novel

London [UK], November 27 : Paul Lynch won the acclaimed Booker Prize, on Sunday in London. Lynch said that his novel, 'Prophet Song' was "not an easy book to write" but that it was an essential one to write. Lynch of Irish heritage beat four other authors included in the shortlist to win the Booker.

The Booker Prize on X, formerly Twitter shared Lynch's acceptance speech after his accomplishment "This was not an easy book to write, the rational part of me believed I was dooming my career by writing this novel though I had to write the book anyway we do not have a choice in such matters" he said, Lynch of proud Irish heritage continued "it is with immense pleasure that I bring the booker home, to Ireland".

Oneworld Publications, Lynch's publisher shared images of "the moment" Paul Lynch won the prestigious award on their X page, showing his immense emotion on winning.

Prominent bookstore, Waterstones celebrated Lynch's success "And the winner is... Prophet Song. @paullynchwriter's finely-wrought and terrifying vision of Ireland in the grip of a tyrannical government wins the #BookerPrize2023" the store said.

Lynch becomes the fifth Irish author to win the Booker Prize, after Iris Murdoch, John Banville, Roddy Doyle and Anne Enright. Anna Burns, the Northern Irish writer was the previous Irish recipient of the award in 2018 for her novel, 'Milkman'.

The Booker jury consists of five authors, librarians, literary agents, publishers, and booksellers.

During his acceptance speech Lynch said, "I want to thank the Booker jury for reading so many books in such a short time". He also gave credit and thanks to numerous people who aided him with his book including his agent and children.

Lynch highlighted the importance of children in his book and his writing. "All the children of this world who need our protection yet live and continue to live through the terrors depicted in this book, thank you for opening our eyes to innocence so that we may know the world again as though for the first time", Lynch said in his speech.

During his speech, Lynch said that inspiration for his heartfelt novel came from within, 'If you use what is within you, what is within you will save you. If you do not use what is within you, what is within you it will destroy you. My writing has saved me."

His book, 'Prophet Song' entails a dystopian Irish society following protagonist Eilish Stack navigating her way through a new political landscape, with secret political and gripping political tyranny.

Prophet Song becomes Lynch's fifth novel with Beyond the Sea, Grace, The Black Snow and Red Sky in Morning being predecessors to his recent novel. His third novel, Grace, won the 2018 Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year and the 2020 Ireland Francophonie Ambassadors' Literary Award. His second novel, The Black Snow, won France's bookseller prize, Prix Libr'a Nous for Best Foreign Novel, The Booker Prize website reported.

The Booker Prize is an award conferred annually to the best fictional novel written in the English language, that was published in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

