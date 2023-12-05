BookMyShow posts bumper profit of Rs 85cr in FY23

New Delhi, Dec 5 BookMyShow saw its revenue from operations surged 3.5 times to Rs 976 crore in FY23, from Rs 277 crore in FY22.

According its consolidated financial statement filed in the Registrar of Companies (RoC), BookMyShow registered its first-ever profit during FY23.

The company posted Rs 85 crore profit in FY23, compared to a loss of Rs 92 crore in FY22.

On a unit level, it spent Rs 0.96 to earn a rupee in FY23, reports Entrackr.

Income from ticket booking constituted 66 per cent of the total operating revenue which jumped to Rs 648 crore in FY23 from Rs 227 crore in FY22.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the company saw its revenue nosedived to Rs 74 crore as multiplexes were either shut or had restricted access.

