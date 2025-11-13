Boosting interoperability, Indian and Mozambique navies hold joint training session at Port Beira

Maputo, Nov 13 In another step towards enhancing maritime cooperation between India and Mozambique, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Savitri on Thursday engaged in a joint training session with personnel from the Mozambique Navy at Port Beira in the Southern African country, boosting interoperability for future combined operations.

According to the Indian Navy's spokesperson, the training session included professional discussions on navigational aspects and effective Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, along with hands-on experience in Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) drills, damage control and firefighting exercises.

The personnel from both navies also participated in a joint yoga session and a round of friendly sports, fostering competitive spirit, camaraderie and strengthening bonds both on and off the field.

INS Savitri, an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) of the Indian Navy, arrived at Port Beira, Mozambique, on Monday as part of its ongoing deployment in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The ship received a warm and ceremonial welcome from personnel of the Mozambique Navy, reflecting the deep historical ties and the strong maritime cooperation between the two nations.

As a part of the ship’s community outreach activities, INS Savitri will welcome visitors onboard, providing an opportunity to showcase operational capabilities and the rich maritime traditions of the Indian Navy. Furthermore, a medical camp will be organised for the local community to reinforce bonds of friendship and goodwill.

The port call will reaffirm the Indian Navy's commitment as a reliable and Preferred Security Partner in the IOR.

Last week, INS Savitri hosted visitors during its port call at the Mauritian capital Port Louis, showcasing the operational capabilities, cutting-edge technology, and rich heritage of the Indian Navy.

“During her Port Call at Port Louis, Mauritius, INS Savitri welcomed visitors onboard! The initiative offered a unique opportunity to showcase the operational capabilities, technological advancements, and rich traditions of the Indian Navy. It also served to enhance mutual understanding, foster maritime diplomacy, and strengthen people-to-people connections between India and Mauritius,” the Indian Navy's spokesperson posted on X.

The personnel from INS Savitri and the National Coast Guard (NCG) of Mauritius also engaged in a friendly football match, fostering competitive spirit, camaraderie, and strengthening bonds both on and off the field.

