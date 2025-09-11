Border crossings operational again for Indian pilgrims undertaking Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nepal

Beijing, Sep 11 India's Embassy in Beijing on Thursday thanked China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the local authorities in the Tibet Autonomous Region as the border crossings used by pilgrims undertaking Kailash Mansarovar Yatra became operational again, enabling them to return to India through Nepal.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the Indian Embassy in China stated, "It is learnt that the border crossings are now operational and Indian pilgrims undertaking Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are able to return to India via Nepal in a safe and smooth manner. We thank the local authorities in the Tibet Autonomous Region and China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their prompt assistance. Our helpline numbers continue to be operational."

The statement comes a day after the Embassy had issued an advisory for Indians stranded in the Tibet Autonomous Region while undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organised by private tour operators via Nepal.

In the advisory, Indian nationals were advised to exercise caution and follow all advisories from local authorities and Embassy of India in Beijing as well as Embassy of India in Kathmandu. The Indian Embassy in China also issued helpline for Indians in case they required any assistance.

The embassy issued the advisory amid the escalating unrest in Nepal, where protesters took to the streets on Monday and violence claimed over two dozen lives in and around Kathmandu.

In the advisory issued on Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in China stated, "The prevailing situation in Nepal has impacted the planned travel arrangements of Indian citizens undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organized by private tour operators via Nepal. In view of ongoing developments, Indian citizens presently in the Tibet Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China are advised to exercise due caution. Given the high altitude and challenging terrain, they are advised to take the necessary care and precautions for their health and well-being. They are also advised to follow advisories from local authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Beijing and Embassy of India, Kathmandu."

