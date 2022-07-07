Boris Johnson agrees to stand down as UK Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign with Downing Street saying he will make a statement to the country today. Johnson had been hanging onto power despite the resignation of a string of his top ministers. On Thursday the man he appointed as finance minister less than 48 hours earlier publicly urged Johnson to quit. "So Boris Johnson is going. We now need a General Election to kick this whole government out. It wasn't one man that created record foodbank use, ripped apart our public services and handed out dodgy contracts to the super-rich.It was 12 years of rotten Tory government.", Richard Burgon, Labout MP tweeted.

"If Johnson were to continue till October he might yet face the privileges committee. My guess is he’ll want to leave before that.,claimed Labour MP, Chris Bryant.“After speaking truth to power I was thrown out of the House of Commons and suspended for calling Boris Johnson a liar. 350 days later he has resigned for being a liar. I want to thank those who stood by me and supported me when I was disciplined. #itshappening #ByeBoris," Dawn Butler, British MP tweeted



