Boris Johnson resigns as UK PM, says 'sad to give up world's best job'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Thursday, stepped down as Conservative leader, after his government was hit by a series of high-profile resignations.r Boris Johnson, on Thursday, confirmed that he will be stepping down as Conservative Party leader and added that the party will elect a new leader and Prime Minister. "I am immensely proud of my achievements, I will continue till a new leader is in place," Johnson said in an address on Thursday evening."In politics, no one is remotely indispensable," Johnson said in his address to the nation. Adding that he will give the new leader as much support as he can, Johnson said that he's 'sad to give up the best job in the world'.

Quite on the expected lines, Johnson stepped down after a series of resignations of high-profile ministers hit his government over the past few days.More than 50 ministers and aides of Johnson resigned on Thursday - the latest being Environment Minister Rebecca Pow. "This week I've been at home with COVID-19. Earlier this morning I tendered my resignation as Environment Minister. Values, integrity, and the morals by which I live are at stake, and the needs of the country must always come first. My letter follows," Pow said in a tweet.Rishi Sunak, the finance minister, who was the first one to resign on Tuesday is reportedly among the frontrunners for replacing Johnson at 10 Downing Street, along with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who has already cut short her G20 trip to Indonesia and returned to London.Johnson reportedly agreed to step down after Treasury Chief Nadhim Zahawi told him to step down for the good of the country.