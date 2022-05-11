Boris Johnson visits Sweden to support country ahead of joining NATO

The Guardian news agency editor on Wednesday tweeted that Sweden is getting so much support for joining NATO as UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also visited the country today. He wrote "As Boris Johnson arrives in Sweden Aftonbladet survey shows 61 % of Swedes want to join NATO, rise of 4 points since April. 20 % opposed. Joint application with Finland likely next week, but Swedish social Democrats due to decide any conditions at weekend."

Earlier, AFP cites a new poll that showed that the majority of people in Sweden are in favor of joining NATO. The poll, carried out by polling institute Novus, showed that 51% of Swedes were in favor of joining the military alliance. The results come as Sweden’s ruling party, the Social Democrats, prepares for a debate on whether the country should join NATO.

In neighboring Finland, the issue of Nato membership is currently being mulled by MPs following the publication of a government-commissioned “white paper” last week. Novus chief executive, Torbjorn Sjostrom, said "Swedish opinion in favor of joining Nato is increasing because they believe it will be done together with Finland."