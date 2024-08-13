Bosnia and Herzegovina seeks intl assistance to combat wildfires

Sarajevo, Aug 13 Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) is seeking international aid to combat raging forest fires, according to the BiH's Council of Ministers.

The council on Monday approved a decision proposed by the Ministry of Security to seek international assistance.

This request includes firefighting forces, equipment, and aircraft from countries with which BiH has signed agreements and memoranda of cooperation in protection and rescue, as well as through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism, Xinhua news agency reported.

Wildfires erupted in the mountainous regions of southeastern BiH last Friday. According to the Federal Administration of Civil Protection, 19 fires have been recorded in the past 24 hours. The flames have also spread into Sutjeska National Park, known as the "pearl of the Balkans" and home to one of Europe's last remaining primeval forests.

On Tuesday, BiH issued high-temperature alerts nationwide, including in the capital Sarajevo, with many regions under red alerts for extreme heat.

