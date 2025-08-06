Bosnia's election body removes separatist Serb leader Milorad Dodik from office

Sarajevo [Bosnia and Herzegovina], August 6 : Bosnia's electoral authorities have removed separatist Serb leader Milorad Dodik from his post as president of the Serb entity in Bosnia, following a court ruling that sentenced him to one year in jail and banned him from all political activities for six years, Al Jazeera reported.

The decision by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) comes after an appeals court in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday upheld the Sarajevo court verdict in February against Dodik for failing to comply with rulings by the international envoy overseeing Bosnia's 1995 peace accords, following war there in the early nineties, according to Al Jazeera.

CEC member Suad Arnautovic told reporters that the law mandates the removal of any elected official sentenced to more than six months in prison. "The commission's decision against Milorad Dodik will take effect after an appeals period expires," Arnautovic said, adding that an early election for president of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic, 'Republika Srpska', would then be called within 90 days.

Dodik's lawyers have said they will take the case to the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"Surrender and giving up do not exist. Surrender is not an option," Dodik wrote on X, pledging to continue his duties as president, Al Jazeera reported. He has also rejected the court ruling, insisting he will remain in office as long as he has the support of the Bosnian Serb parliament.

The Bosnian Serb government said it does not accept the court decision, calling it "unconstitutional and politically motivated." Dodik has received backing from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Al Jazeera noted.

Meanwhile, the European Union said last week that "the verdict is binding and must be respected." Bosnia is a candidate for EU membership, but Dodik's separatist and pro-Russian stance has hindered progress towards accession.

Al Jazeera reported that Dodik has repeatedly called for the Serb entity to separate and join Serbia, prompting previous US sanctions against him and his allies. His threats have raised fears in Bosnia, particularly among Bosniaks, given the history of the 1992-1995 war in which about 100,000 people were killed and millions displaced.

The US-brokered Dayton Accords ended that conflict, establishing two largely autonomous regions Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation with shared national institutions, including the army, judiciary and tax administration. Bosnia also has a rotating three-member presidency representing Bosniaks, Bosnian Serbs and Bosnian Croats.

Dodik has long clashed with Christian Schmidt, the top international envoy overseeing the peace agreement, and has declared Schmidt's decisions illegal in Republika Srpska, according to Al Jazeera.

