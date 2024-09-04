'Both are allies of US...': State Department on UK suspending arms licenses to Israel

Washington DC [US], September 4 : A day after the United Kingdom suspended some of the arms lisences to Israel in wake of the conflict in Gaza, the United States said that UK makes assessment based on its legal framework and the US respects what it does.

US State Department said both the US and the UK make assessment based on their legal frameworks, and there are processes that are still ongoing and incidents that are under review.

"So it's not that we disagree with the UK position. It's that the UK makes an assessment based on their legal framework, as is appropriate for them to do. We make an assessment based on our own legal frameworks and looking at, in very - in many cases the same facts, but we have processes that are still ongoing and incidents that still remain under review," Miller said in the press briefing on Tuesday (local time).

He refused to comment on what Israeli PM Netanyahu said, and affirmed that both UK and Israel are allies of the US.

"When it comes to assessing the decision, again, I'm not going to comment on what the prime minister says. Both of these countries are allies of the United States. The United Kingdom is an ally of the United States, and we respect the work that they do," he added.

This comes after the UK announced to suspend 30 out of 350 arms export licences to Israel, citing a "clear risk" they could be used in serious breaches of international humanitarian law.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy told parliament on Monday that the partial ban covers items "which could be used in the current conflict in Gaza" against Hamas but did not include parts for F-35 fighter jets, according to Al Jazeera.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the British government's claiming that the move will only "embolden Hamas." He further asserted that regardless of the UK's support, Israel remains resolute in its determination to emerge victorious in this conflict.

"With or without British arms, Israel will win this war and secure our common future," posted the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel on X.

Denouncing it as a "shameful move that will not change Israel's determination to defeat Hamas," he said, "Instead of standing with Israel, a fellow democracy defending itself against barbarism, Britain's misguided decision will only embolden Hamas."

