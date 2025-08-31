"Both sides need to approach and handle our relationship from a strategic height and long-term perspective": Xi Jinping

Tianjin [China], August 31 : Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday during his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the importance of India-China diplomatic ties and said that both sides need to approach and "handle our relationship from a long-term perspective."

He also spoke about the current global affairs marked by "chaos" and on the role of India and China to "uphold multilateralism" and "peace" and "prosperity in Asia".

"The world today is swept by once-in-a-century transformations. The international situation is both fluid and chaotic... This year marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic ties. Both sides need to approach and handle our relationship from a strategic height and long-term perspective. We must also step up to our historic responsibility to uphold multilateralism, work together to bring about a multipolar world and more democracy in international relations, and to make our true contributions to peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world," he said.

Xi Jinping, in his opening remarks during delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, said that it is vital for China and India to be friends and for the "Dragon and the Elephant" to unite.

Noting that world is undergoing chaotic churns, Xi said that it is the "right choice" for both China and India - two ancient civilizations, the two most populous countries who are also members of the global South to be friends and good neighbours who enable each other's success, and to have "the dragon and the elephant dance together."

Xi said it was a "great pleasure for him to meet PM Modi again and welcome him to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Tianjin Summit.

In his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting with PM Modi, Xi said, "Last year, you and I had a successful meeting in Kazan, and the China-India relationship had resumed and started anew. The two sides have implicitly implemented the important consensus we have agreed, and the bilateral exchanges and cooperation have since made new progress."

Earlier, PM Modi was awarded a warm cultural welcome at his hotel where artistes performed Indian classical music and dance, symbolising goodwill between the two countries.

The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.

